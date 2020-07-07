Letter calling for strike in Kashmir fake, published in Pakistan: Jammu and Kashmir police

Letter calling for strike in Kashmir fake: Police

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 07 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 20:24 ist
Representative Image: Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday filed an FIR against unknown people for circulating a letter in the name of separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani calling for a strike on the upcoming anniversary of slain militant commander Burhan Wani (July 8) and ‘Martyr’s Day’ (July 13).

“We filed an FIR in this regard as soon as we confirmed with the family (of Geelani) whether he had written the letter. It was informed to us that he (Geelani) had not issued or written any such letter,” senior superintendent of police (SSP), Budgam, Ashok Amod Nagpuri, said.

He said that the police were looking for individuals who circulated the letter on social media with an intent to create a law and order situation in the Valley.

The letter attributed to Geelani had called for a general strike on Wednesday to mark the fourth death anniversary of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander and poster boy of new age militancy in Kashmir, Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter on 8 July 2016.

Wani’s death had sparked massive protests across the valley, leading to a five-month agitation in which over 100 people were killed while thousands were injured.

In the letter attributed to Geelani, a shutdown had also been called on July 13 for paying tributes to the protestors who fell to the bullets of forces of autocratic Dogra king Hari Singh in 1931. Separatist leaders, including Geelani, have been calling for general strike on these days in the past.

However, Geelani or his aides could not be reached for a comment as he has been under house arrest for several years and the telephone line to his residence is not functional.

On June 29, Geelani resigned as chairman of hardline Hurriyat, complaining that constituents of the amalgam failed to lead the people after abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, “overstepped the limits”, and tried to “create a parallel structure.”

He also said that he would no longer be responsible or answerable for the conduct of the various Hurriyat constituents who have disappointed him.

Pakistan
protest
Jammu and Kashmir
Syed Ali Shah Geelani

