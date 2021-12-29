Letter petition sent to CJI Ramana for addressing doctors' issues

A letter petition was on Wednesday sent to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to direct formation of a committee to address the issues of doctors, including the over eight-month-delay in counselling of Post Graduate candidates, and direct the Delhi police chief to initiate an enquiry into the incident of physical assault on the protesting medicos.

In his communication, advocate Vineet Jindal also asked the CJI to prepone the hearing of the matter pertaining EWS reservation in NEET-PG course and initiate day to day hearing.

Explained | Why are Delhi resident doctors protesting?

The doctors have been striking work over delays in NEET-2021 PG counselling. The matter has been fixed for hearing before the top court on January 6, in view of a batch of petitions questioning EWS quota.

On December 27, the mass protest was followed by doctors' march which was stopped by the police near ITO. During the protest, doctors were brutally thrashed, dragged and detained by the police officials which further aggravated the situation and now has led to a complete shutdown of the health care facilities all over the country.

On October 25, the top court had directed the Centre to put on hold counselling for NEET-PG until it decided the validity of OBC and EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ). A group of petitioners led by Neil Aurelio Nunes challenged the Centre's notification of July 29 to implement OBC and EWS reservation in NEET-All India Quota from the current academic session in PG courses.

On November 30, the Union government set up a three-member committee to review annual income criteria of Rs 8 lakh fixed to determine Economically Weaker Sections for claiming benefit of reservation in jobs and admission to educational institutions.

