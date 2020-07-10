LG begins public outreach program from South Kashmir's Kulgam district

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday began a public outreach program in South Kashmir's Kulgam district and met 15 delegations to hear their grievances amid an overall review of the ongoing works of development at ground zero.

The Jammu and Kashmir LG visited Kulgam district and interacted with around 15 delegations including representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, traders' federation, Awquaf committees, transporters, fruit and vegetable growers association, senior citizens and ST community members to take a first-hand appraisal of the developmental needs of the area, besides taking stock of the various projects and works under execution, an official spokesman said.

The visit was also aimed to tone up administrations of the districts of Kashmir valley beginning from terror-infested Kulgam district.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated projects and laid foundations stones for various works of public importance.

During the interaction, members of the delegations put forth a number of demands such as those relating to drinking water, power supply and package for transporters.

The LG assured the delegations about quick redressal of the problems and fulfilment of their genuine demands.

He also said a number of Rs 1,200 crore has been already sanctioned for up-gradation of power infrastructure and directed Superintending Engineer PDD to restore power supply to the remote areas within 15 days.

He further directed the concerned engineers to complete projects for which funds have already been released.

He said the government is providing free health insurance to about 25 lakh families of Jammu and Kashmir under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Further, power, roads, healthcare and education are the priority sectors for the government, he added.

He directed DDC Kulgam to identify land for the rehabilitation of victims of 2014 floods belonging to Adigatnoo village.

The LG also sanctioned Rs 2 crore for completion of a bypass road from Laroo to fruit mandi, including the construction of embankment at three vulnerable spots at Khudwani on Nallah Veshoo.

During his visit, the Lt Governor laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 7.50 crore, steel truss bridge over Zadran nallah at Kanchloo Kund with an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh under the 13th Finance Commission.