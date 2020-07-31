Delhi LG rejects govt decision to allow weekly markets

LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Covid-19 Unlock 3.0

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2020, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 18:58 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, official sources said.

As the Covid-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over", the lieutenant governor has taken this decision, they said.

On Thursday, the Arvind Kejriwal government decided to allow hotels to reopen in the city.

It also allowed weekly bazaars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary Covid-19-appropriate measures in place.

