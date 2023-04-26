Light rain, cloudy weather to bring relief from heat in Delhi for next 6-7 days: IMD

A fresh spell of light rain and cloudy weather will keep temperatures in check in Delhi and a heatwave is unlikely over the next six to seven days, the India Meteorological Department has said.
Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Wednesday.
The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, on Tuesday.
A fresh wet spell is predicted over the western Himalayan region from April 26 and over the plains of northwest India from April 28 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the IMD said.
Delhi can expect generally cloudy sky and light rain over the next six-seven days.
The maximum temperature is likely to drop to at least 32 degrees Celsius by the end of April, it said.
The IMD had predicted above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days in large parts of the country this summer season.
While a heatwave swept some regions, especially east India, in early and mid-April, multiple weather systems have brought thunderstorms, hail storms and rains in several parts of the country, pulling temperatures down.
The Met office had Tuesday said that a heatwave is unlikely in the country over the next five days.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies
Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley
'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut
'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata
OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT