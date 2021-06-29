Lightning claims 11 lives in Bihar, 4 districts hit by floods

Eleven people were killed while six were injured in various parts of Bihar upon being struck by lightning on Tuesday, the disaster management department said.

According to the department, West Champaran and East Champaran districts accounted for three deaths each followed by Patna (two) and Nalanda, Madhepura and Aurangabad (one each). Besides, four people were seriously injured in East Champaran and another two in Patna districts.

According to the department, the state has received 339 mm of rainfall since the onset of monsoons, which is 139 per cent above normal. This has led to floods in at least four districts of north Bihar West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj and Saran where nearly 80,000 people in 65 villages have been affected.

No loss of life has been reported from the flood-hit areas so far but 10,916 people have been rescued from marooned places.

Four teams of the NDRF and three of the SDRF have been pressed into service for the rescue operations. Altogether 98 boats have been plied for the purpose.