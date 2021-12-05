Like farmers, people of J&K may have to make 'sacrifices' to restore Article 370: Farooq Abdullah

Regional National Conference President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday urged the party cadre to be ready to sacrifice as much as Indian farmers for reinstatement of Article 370 of the Constitution for Jammu and Kashmir, done away with by the Centre in August 2019.

“The Centre repealed (three) farm laws after the sacrifices by over 700 farmers. We may also have to offer similar sacrifices to get back the rights that have been snatched from us by the Centre,” Abdullah said, addressing party workers at Naseembagh mausoleum, which houses his father's and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's tombs.

He was making the address on the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

He asked the party cadre to remain steadfast and in touch with the people on the ground in every locality of the Union Territory (UT) “so that farmers-like struggle can be launched to restore our rights.”

The protests against three farm laws, which were passed by the Center last year, first began as sporadic demonstrations in Punjab in October 2020 but snowballed into a full-blown political uprising against the Modi government, spreading to several states in the course of a year, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Over 700 protesting farmers reportedly lost their lives during the year-long struggle in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Finally succumbing to the pressure of farmers’ agitation, the Prime Minister announced the repeal of three controversial farm laws on November 19 and passed a bill in this regard in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Abdullah also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that post abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir were witnessing peace and tourism. “If tourism is picking up in Kashmir, what does that mean? Is tourism everything?” he asked.

Octogenarian Abdullah, who represents the Srinagar Parliament constituency in the Lok Sabha, also raked up the recent Hyderpora encounter in which three civilians were killed in an alleged fake encounter, during his speech. “It was after massive resistance by the families of three slain persons of Hyderpora encounter that the police and the administration had to exhume bodies of two and hand them over to their families. The body of the third innocent (victim) is yet to be handed over to his family,” he said and asked his party members to start public outreach programmes.

