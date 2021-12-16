My family made sacrifices for country: Rahul Gandhi

Like Uttarakhand people, my family made sacrifices for country: Rahul Gandhi at Dehradun rally

The Congress leader added that India won the 1971 War because it was 'united' then

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Dec 16 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 16:52 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched his party’s election campaign in Uttarakhand on an emotional note, saying like many families in the state, his family too made sacrifices for the country.

That is my relationship with the state, he said during a rally at Parade Ground here on the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

"The way thousands of families in Uttarakhand lose their kin battling for the country's honour, My family too has made sacrifices. This is my relationship with Uttarakhand," he said.

Also Read | Rahul to hold 'padayatra' against price rise in Amethi on December 18

Referring to his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi, he said she took "32 bullets for the country" but her name was not even mentioned at a government event on the 1971 War anniversary in New Delhi.

But families who made no sacrifice for the nation cannot feel this, he said.

The Congress leader added that India won the 1971 War because it was "united" then.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Uttarakhand
India News
Indian Politics
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

 