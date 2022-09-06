Liquor 'scam': BJP MLAs stage protest near Sisodia's residence, demand his removal from Delhi govt

Delhi BJP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, staged a protest near Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence here on Tuesday, demanding his dismissal over the alleged liquor scam.
The protesters, including Delhi BJP leaders and workers, raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia, demanding that they should step down.
Also Read: Arrest me, don't force officials to kill themselves: Manish Sisodia to BJP
The protesters were stopped by police as they tried to march towards Sisodia's Mathura Road residence.
"We have been raising the issue of scam in the excise policy of the Kejriwal government for months but neither the chief minister nor Sisodia has answered our questions. The BJP workers will not rest till Sisodia is removed from the government," Bidhuri said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and demand the dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for indulging in corruption, he said.
A meeting of the Delhi BJP legislators with the president was scheduled on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to some reasons, Bidhuri said.
