Liquor smuggler held in Ghaziabad, property worth Rs 5 crore seized

PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • May 08 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 22:37 ist
Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested a liquor smuggler in Ghaziabad who was wanted in several cases and seized property worth Rs 5 crore allegedly purchased through illegal means.

The accused Ravi alias Avinash was wanted in more than 20 cases of liquor smuggling and drug peddling. The two properties were confiscated upon the orders of the district magistrate's court.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that the properties in Indira Puri Tibra village road in Modinagar and Abupur village in Niwari area have been confiscated under provisions of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

Earlier, police had sent a report against his property but he could not disclose the sources to convince the court on how he had obtained one of the properties in Modinagar area of the district. The court had ordered police to attach the two properties where he was running guest houses.

Ravi was sent to judicial custody for 24 criminal cases registered against him in various police stations, the SSP added.

