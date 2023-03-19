Liquor vend auction fetches Rs 143.77 crore in Himachal's Una, 4 times the revenue target

Liquor vends from all 11 segments of the Una district fetched Rs 143.77 crore during their annual auction, officials here said.

The money earned in the auction, done Saturday, surpassed the revenue target set by the State Tax and Excise Department by Rs 38.69 crore.

The department had created 11 units in Una for the current fiscal year, under which 126 vends were auctioned.

The auctioning took place under the supervision of Una Additional Collector Mahendra Pal Gurjar.

On Thursday, 144 liquor vends in Hamirpur district were auctioned for a sum of Rs 104 crore for 2023-24.

The auctioning process was done by ADC, Hamirpur, Jitendra Shanjta in presence of officers of the Excise and Taxation, contractors and media, officials said.

An increase of about 25 per cent was recorded in Hamirpur auction as compared to last year's revenue, said official sources.

Its 144 liquor vends are located in Bhoranj, Barsar, Sujanpur and Hamirpur sub divisions.