Live hand-grenade found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, defused

A live hand-grenade was found during digging near a temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Monday.

The explosive weapon was defused safely later, they added.

The live hand-grenade was found during digging at a private land near a temple in the Gagwal area and people immediately alerted the police, the officials said.

A bomb disposal squad rushed to the area and defused it safely, thus averting a tragedy, they said.