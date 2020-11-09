Live hand-grenade found in Jammu and Kashmir, defused

Live hand-grenade found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, defused

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 09 2020, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 13:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A live hand-grenade was found during digging near a temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Monday.

The explosive weapon was defused safely later, they added.

The live hand-grenade was found during digging at a private land near a temple in the Gagwal area and people immediately alerted the police, the officials said.

A bomb disposal squad rushed to the area and defused it safely, thus averting a tragedy, they said.

