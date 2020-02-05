LJP chief Chirag Paswan pitches for women reservation Bill in parliament

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the government bring in a Bill on reservation for women in legislatures, while exuding confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the willpower to do so.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Paswan reiterated his party's support to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said he invites leaders from opposition parties to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to clear their doubts about the law.

Underlining that the CAA gives citizenship and not takes away citizenship, he said freedom of expression doesn't mean people should start supporting divisive forces.

Talking about the important role played by women in the development of society and country, Paswan, president of BJP's ally LJP, pitched for reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"It actually means we are giving representation to half of the public," he said.

"If required increase seats by one-third but reservation should be given to women," Paswan said.

The LJP leader said the prime minister has the willpower to do so and demanded that rights of women from weaker sections of society should be secured in this Bill.

He also demanded that the government set up a National Commission for Youth to look after all matters related to youngsters in the country.

The women's reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and remained pending in Lok Sabha. It lapsed in 2014 when the term of the lower house ended.