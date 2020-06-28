LNJP doctor dies of Covid-19 in pvt hospital

LNJP doctor dies of Covid-19 in pvt hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2020, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 15:26 ist

 A doctor of the city government-run LNJP Hospital died of Covid-19 in the ICU of a private dedicated coronavirus facility here on Sunday, sources said.

The doctor, a consultant anaesthesiologist, died in the morning, they added.

LNJP Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility under the Delhi government.

"He lost the battle today after a valiant fight," a hospital source said.

Sources said the doctor died in the ICU of Max Smart, a dedicated Covid-19 facility in Saket.

Several hundreds of healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19 till date in Delhi.

A doctor from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla in south Delhi recently died of the novel coronavirus infection.

A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha had died of Covid-19 in the ICU of the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 20. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Delhi

