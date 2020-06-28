LNJP doctor dies of Covid-19 in pvt hospital

A doctor of the city government-run LNJP Hospital died of Covid-19 in the ICU of a private dedicated coronavirus facility here on Sunday, sources said.
The doctor, a consultant anaesthesiologist, died in the morning, they added.
LNJP Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility under the Delhi government.
"He lost the battle today after a valiant fight," a hospital source said.
Sources said the doctor died in the ICU of Max Smart, a dedicated Covid-19 facility in Saket.
Several hundreds of healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19 till date in Delhi.
A doctor from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla in south Delhi recently died of the novel coronavirus infection.
A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha had died of Covid-19 in the ICU of the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 20.