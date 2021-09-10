Local BJP politician found dead in UP's Baghpat

Local BJP politician found dead in UP's Baghpat

PTI
PTI, Baghpat (UP),
  • Sep 10 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 14:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An elderly local BJP politician was found dead in his house in Baraut area here under mysterious circumstances, police said on Friday.

Atmaram Tomar (75), a member of the party's district unit, was found dead in his house on Bijraul road on Thursday night, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said.

The room in which his body was found was locked from outside, he said, adding that family members have alleged that Tomar was killed by the uncle of his younger daughter-in-law.

Police is probing the matter and also looking at CCTV footage of nearby houses where two persons were seen entering the place, Baraut police station SHO Ravi Ratan Singh said.

Tomar was a former principal of Vaidik Inter College and had contested the 1993 state assembly polls from Chhaprauli on a BJP ticket but could not win the seat.

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

Here's why you may be feeling sluggish at work

Here's why you may be feeling sluggish at work

 