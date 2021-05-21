Local youth joining militancy serious concern: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that local boys joining militancy was a serious concern and there was a need for more hard work and efforts to keep local youths away from the violence.

“Our motive is not just to kill a militant but to end militancy as well to secure the environment for the people of Kashmir,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of the National Anti-Terrorism Day function here.

“A series of steps have already been taken to prevent locals from joining militancy. We delay encounters by two to three hours only to allow local boys (militants) to surrender. There is a need for more hard work and efforts to keep boys away from the militancy,” the Kashmir Police chief said, adding that a vast network of overground workers (OGWs) has already been busted, and “motivators are being tracked down.”

Also read — Only five militants active in Srinagar: J&K Police

The police categorise “anybody who supports the militants” as an OGW. A person providing a safe house, passage, information or acting as a messenger for suspected militants automatically comes under the radar of the police as an OGW.

Kumar said they condemn all forms of violence, militancy, and its related activities. He also renewed a pledge to fight militancy with more zeal. “I will go to the field and meet policemen who are performing their duties to raise their morale. I will be going with a message that our men on the ground must continue their great work and continue their contribution towards making the atmosphere more peaceful in the time ahead,” the IGP said.

Due to the prevailing second wave of Covid-19, he said that many steps taken by police to bring youth into the mainstream are on a halt. “We had taken measures that included sports activities, cultural events, and other programs to bring youth into the mainstream. Let the Covid-19 settle down, we will restart these activities,” the Kashmir Police chief added.