Locals oppose cremation of COVID-19 positive victim in Jammu

An elderly person, who died due to COVID-19 at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, was denied cremation and family members were compelled to flee from Nagbani, Domana.

Belonging to hilly Doda district, the 72-year-old was undergoing treatment at GMC Jammu for breathing problems and heart ailment. However, he was tested positive for COVID-19 and died on Monday.

According to the aggrieved family members, the body of the deceased was taken to Nagbani area in Domana for cremation as decided by the authorities.

However, when they put the body on a funeral pyre, Amit Katoch – family member of the deceased – said that the non-locals and locals in large numbers assembled there and they opposed the cremation, pelting stones on them.

“They attacked the family members. After the residents didn’t allow the deceased’s cremation, fearing that it would spread the infection in the area, the half-burnt body was brought back to the mortuary of the hospital,” he said.

Disappointed with the behaviour of the people, the family demanded that they want to take the body for cremation at their home town in Doda.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan said, “I sought a report why the cremation could not happen at the identified place. I am told that the wood was wet and could not catch fire despite repeated attempts.”

“There was opposition by the locals. However, the allegations of stone pelting are incorrect,” the DC said.

A police officer said later they cremated the body on the bank of River Tawi in Jammu.

This was the second incident, where locals resisted cremation of a COVID-19 patient in Jammu. Last month a coronavirus-infected person who had died in Jammu was denied cremation at Jogi Gate after opposition from the local residents.

Local Congress councillor from ward number 7 in Jammu, Ritu Choudhary, had then said, “Given the magnitude of the infection and ever-increasing death count, the administration should identify a proper place for the cremation of those dying of coronavirus.”

