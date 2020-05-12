Delhi govt issues SOP for arriving train passengers

Lockdown: Delhi govt issues SOP for arriving train passengers, those asymptomatic to be allowed to travel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2020, 17:22 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 17:22 ist
For passengers found symptomatic, standard protocol for testing and quarantine shall be followed, it said. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for screening of passengers arriving here from outside in special trains.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In an order, the Delhi health department said, only asymptomatic persons coming to the national capital would be allowed to go home after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic.

For passengers found symptomatic, standard protocol for testing and quarantine shall be followed, it said.

The Railways Tuesday resumed its passenger services after almost 50 days when they were shut due to the coronavirus lockdown. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Indian Railways
Delhi

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 