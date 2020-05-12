Lockdown: Delhi govt issues SOP for arriving train passengers, those asymptomatic to be allowed to travel

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for screening of passengers arriving here from outside in special trains.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In an order, the Delhi health department said, only asymptomatic persons coming to the national capital would be allowed to go home after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic.

For passengers found symptomatic, standard protocol for testing and quarantine shall be followed, it said.

The Railways Tuesday resumed its passenger services after almost 50 days when they were shut due to the coronavirus lockdown.