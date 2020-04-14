Lockdown Effect? Man, dogs share spilled milk

It was a sight, which could affect even the toughest. A pack of stray dogs and a man sharing spilled milk.

The distressing incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Agra town, about 350 kilometres from here, on Monday. The town, which has reported the maximum number of Coronavirus positive cases, has over one hundred hotspots.

The incident came to light, when a video showing a man and some dogs sharing the spilled milk, went viral on the social networking sites.

According to the reports, there was a collision between a biker and a milkman riding a cycle with a few small tanks containing the milk in Rambagh area in the town.

The milk tanks fell on the ground and the lids got opened as a result of which a large quantity of milk spilled on the road.

The video shows a man collecting the spilled milk in his hands and pouring the same into an earthen pitcher. A few dogs are also seen licking the same a few feet away.

The administration rejected assertions that the man, who was collecting the spilled milk, might not have been going hungry owing to the lockdown.