Lockdown in Chhatisgarh's Durg from April 6 to 14 amid Covid-19 surge

The administration in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Friday announced a complete lockdown from April 6 to 14, in light of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the region, an official said.

District Collector Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, it has become necessary to break the chain of transmission by imposing a lockdown and public support is required for it.

The lockdown will be imposed from April 6 to April 14, the statement issued by the district administration said.

The statement, however, did not mention which activities will be allowed and restricted during this period. Appealing to people to stay indoors, the collector urged citizens to get tested if they come in contact with Covid-19 infected persons.

He also urged people above the age of 45 to get vaccinated at nearby vaccination centres. As on Thursday, the Covid-19 tally in Durg district stood at 40,068, including 754 casualties.

According to official figures, the district has recorded 10,295 cases in the last two weeks and has 9,883 active cases.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday had directed district collectors to decide on imposing lockdowns in their respective regions as per the local situation.