Lockdown in Kashmir continues to check COVID-19 spread

With Jammu and Kashmir government extending lockdown till March 31 to prevent the spread of deadly COVID-19, strict restrictions continued across the valley for the fifth consecutive day on Monday.

Markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads. Train services have already been suspended. The lockdown in Kashmir started on Thursday after a Srinagar lady, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, tested positive for COVID-19.

J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyum on Sunday evening directed all the district magistrates in the Union Territory to ensure shutting down of all establishments, except those providing essential commodities and services in their districts till March 31.

The department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has already issued a list of essential commodities and all the goods vehicles, including those carrying essential items, will be allowed to ply with proper permits or passes issued by the concerned District Administration.

Since morning, joint parties of police and paramilitary forces blocked the roads in Srinagar and other towns of the valley restricting the movement of people by laying razor wires on the roads.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, in a warning to those who were roaming on roads, tweeted: “Inclusion of Groceries/Fruit/Veg mistaken by many as licence to roam on streets. Nobody except Healthcare, Power, Water, F&ES, Food, Officers on duty under DDMA orders, Media shall be allowed to move without a Movement Pass. Other agencies to give a list of minimal staff for Passes (sic).”

In another tweet, he wrote: “We have come across some Orgs issuing Movement Passes exempting from 144 CrPC restrictions. Such authorities or persons shall be booked under 188 IPC. Be careful and responsible.”

Reports said in Ladakh UT, where 13 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far, people preferred not to venture outside their homes to lend their support to the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, no night-long prayers were held on ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ in any major mosque or shrine in Kashmir in view of the coronavirus threat. ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ is observed on the 27th of Rajab of Islamic lunar calendar every year.

Every year, the biggest congregational prayers on this occasion was traditionally witnessed at the revered Hazratbal shrine here where thousands of devotees would assemble. However, no such observation was held at the shrine this year.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakf Board had Saturday announced suspension of celebrations and congregational prayers in view of the threat of the contagious coronavirus.