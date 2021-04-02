Lockdown in parts of 4 MP districts to curb Covid surge

Lockdown in parts of 4 districts of Madhya Pradesh to curb Covid spread

The lockdown in Chhindwara's urban areas and Ratlam city came into force from 10 pm on Thursday

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 02 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 15:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Madhya Pradesh government has placed urban areas of Chhindwara district and Ratlam city under lockdown, while it will come into force in Betul district and parts of Khargone from Friday night to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

The lockdown in Chhindwara's urban areas and Ratlam city came into force from 10 pm on Thursday, which will continue till 6 am on April 5, they said.

The entire Betul district will be placed under lockdown from 10 pm on Friday and urban areas of Khargone district from 8 pm. The curbs there will continue till 6 am on April 5, the officials said.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters here, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that separate teams of senior officials have been sent to these four districts to assess the coronavirus situation there and provide assistance to the local administration in the fight against the pandemic.

"In view of the spurt in coronavirus cases in Chhindwara, which shares border with Maharashtra, and to effectively control it, a three-day lockdown has been imposed in the district," Chouhan said.

Also read: Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8:30 pm

The Sunday lockdown, which is already in place in several cities in the state, will continue as before, he said.

Chouhan appealed to the people of the state to celebrate festivals by remaining at home and added that no rallies or traditional Gair (taken out on the occasion of Rangpanchmi) will be allowed to be organised in the state.

He said that eligible persons should get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 2,546 coronavirus cases, which took its infection tally to 2,98,057 and the fatality count has gone up to 3,998.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but party's on at sea

Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but party's on at sea

In Pics | First women military cops gear up for Army

In Pics | First women military cops gear up for Army

DH Toon | 'Our April Fool's Day is on November 8'

DH Toon | 'Our April Fool's Day is on November 8'

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army

1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army

Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature

Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies

In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies

Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

 