Lockdown: Migrant labourer returning home in Uttar Pradesh on bicycle killed in road accident

A migrant labourer returning home in Uttar Pradesh from Chhattisgarh on bicycle due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown was killed after being hit by a truck, police said on Wednesday.

Forty-year-old Mohan, a resident of Saharanpur, was returning home along with three others on Tuesday evening when the accident took place, they said.

The labourers had stopped on the roadside near Kalchiha village here to take rest when they were hit by a speeding truck, the police said.

All the four suffered injuries in the accident and taken to a community health centre in Mau village, where Mohan died.

Mau community health centre superintendent Shekhar Vaishya said condition of the three other workers was stable.

The truck has been seized and its driver arrested, the police said.

The workers, hailing from Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar districts, were working at a jaggery factory in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The factory was closed due to the ongoing lockdown enforced to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.