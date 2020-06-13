Locust swarm headed towards Banda

Locust swarm headed towards Banda

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2020, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 15:33 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

 A swarm of locusts was headed towards Banda city after attacking crops and plants in a village in the district, an agriculture department official said on Saturday.

District agriculture officer Pramod Kumar said lakhs of locusts attacked crops, plants and trees in Vaidan Purwa hamlet of Majhiva Sani village Friday evening. However, agriculture department and district administration officials drove them away by spraying insecticides, Kumar said.

The swarm was now headed towards Bisanda town and Banda city, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
locust

What's Brewing

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for the 7th straight day

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for the 7th straight day

Brazil's cemetery to exhume graves to free up space

Brazil's cemetery to exhume graves to free up space

Did George Floyd protests induce change in the US govt?

Did George Floyd protests induce change in the US govt?

50 yrs ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour

50 yrs ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour

Trump says he will 'do other things' if he loses polls

Trump says he will 'do other things' if he loses polls

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

 