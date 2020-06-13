Locust swarm headed towards Banda

A swarm of locusts was headed towards Banda city after attacking crops and plants in a village in the district, an agriculture department official said on Saturday.

District agriculture officer Pramod Kumar said lakhs of locusts attacked crops, plants and trees in Vaidan Purwa hamlet of Majhiva Sani village Friday evening. However, agriculture department and district administration officials drove them away by spraying insecticides, Kumar said.

The swarm was now headed towards Bisanda town and Banda city, he added.