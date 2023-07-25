Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, Rajya Sabha till noon amid Opposition protest over Manipur violence

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm and 12 noon, respectively, on Tuesday amid protests by Opposition parties on the violence in Manipur.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members sought to raise the issue and also started shouting slogans.

Track live updates of Parliament's Monsoon Session here

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members not to indulge in sloganeering and requested them to go back to their seats.

While maintaining that there will be no solution to the issues by shouting slogans, Birla told them to allow the Question Hour as important matters are to be discussed.

As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned in around three minutes and now, the House will meet at 2 pm.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the ethnic violence in Manipur and have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliament proceedings have been disrupted over the Manipur issue since the Monsoon Session started on July 20.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed uproarious scenes with Opposition and treasury benches seeking discussions on the violence and unrest in Manipur and atrocities against women in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, respectively.

Opposition parties led by the Congress gave as many as 50 notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of business of the day to take up discussion on the Manipur violence, while the treasury benches gave three notices for short duration discussion on crime and atrocities against women in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

The government, which had agreed to a discussion on the Manipur situation under rule 176 (short duration discussion) last week, readily agreed to a discussion on Rajasthan and Chattisgarh with Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal asking the chair to agree to a short duration discussion.

Opposition benches, however, pressed for their notices under rule 267 to be taken up.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had last week first taken up notices given under rule 176 and later disposed of notices under 267, agreed with TMC's Derek O'Brien that the 267 notices have to be given precedence as acceptance of them also leads of suspension of rule 176 notices.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the notices under rule 267 should be taken up since it has now been accepted that they have precedence over 176, but this was objected to by the treasury benches.

Opposition benches started raising slogans seeking discussion on Manipur, while treasury benches countered them with demand for a discussion on Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

As the pandemonium continued, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 1200 hours.

(With PTI inputs)