Lok Sabha clears second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants amid din

Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants authorising the government to spend an additional Rs 3.73 lakh crore during the current fiscal amid protest by the opposition over various issues.

The extra spending includes infusing over Rs 62,000 crore into the company that holds residual assets and liabilities of Air India, Rs 58,430 crore by way of additional fertiliser subsidy, Rs 53,123 crore towards payment of pending export incentives and Rs 22,039 crore to the rural development ministry for transfer to National Rural Employment Guarantee Fund.

Replying to a discussion on the demands, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaan assured the House that the government would take action to moderate prices of edible oil and other essential items.

She said banks have recovered about Rs 13,109 crore from the asset sale of fugitives, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

