Lok Sabha nod to bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2022, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 20:44 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

"The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

