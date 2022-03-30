Lok Sabha nod to bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.
"The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources," Home Minister Amit Shah said.
The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list
The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly
Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth
10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens
UN says half of global pregnancies unintended
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap