Lok Sabha nod to bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

"The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

