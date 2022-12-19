Lok Sabha passes bill to deal with maritime piracy

Lok Sabha passes bill to deal with maritime piracy

Various amendments moved by opposition members were negated and the bill was passed by a voice vote

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 17:52 ist
S Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to make special provisions for the repression of piracy on high seas with the government adding life imprisonment along with the provision of death penalty for those convicted of the crime.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said keeping in mind the observations of the Supreme Court that death penalty should be in rarest of rare cases and the fact that many nations do not extradite accused in view of the provision of capital punishment, the government is including the option of life in prison.

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill was brought in 2019. After undergoing scrutiny of a parliamentary panel, the government moved amendments in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The measure was finally passed on Monday.

