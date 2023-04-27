Kota: Speaker Om Birla's PAs robbed of cellphones

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's PAs thrashed, robbed of cellphones in Kota

The group thrashed the two PAs and robbed them of their mobile phones

PTI
PTI, Kota,
  • Apr 27 2023, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 21:07 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Credit: PTI Photo

Police here on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly thrashing and robbing two personal assistants of Lok Sabha MP Om Birla, a senior officer said.

The two PAs of Kota-Bundi MP were also robbed of their mobile phones by the assailants in the incident that took place late Wednesday night near Birla’s camp office in Shakti Nagar area here, police said.

Around 12.30 am, Jeevandhar Jain, 43, and Raghavendra Singh were talking standing near their car barely a few metres from the office, when around 5-6 men drove their bikes into them and threw them on ground, Kishore Pura Police Station Circle Inspector Harlal Meena said.

Also Read: LS Speaker's brother injured in road accident in Rajasthan

The group then thrashed the two PAs and robbed them of their mobile phones, he said. The victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Kota Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary and Kota Range IG Prashan Kumar Khamesra went to the spot to investigate the incident and ordered formation of teams to nab the assailants.

They were identified on the basis of CCTV footage and five of them were arrested from separate locations Thursday morning, Kota Additional SP, Abhay Command and Control, Chandrasheel Thakur, said.

Police recovered the robbed phones from them and also seized the two bikes used in the crime.

India News
Rajasthan
Crime
Kota
Om Birla

