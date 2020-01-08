Looking for Delhi police chief's replacement: Govt

The government is learnt to have informed the Election Commission (EC) that it is looking for a replacement of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who retires on January 31.

Sources aware of the development said the government had informed the poll panel about this before the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6.

The government decided to inform the EC of its decision as it was aware that the Delhi Assembly polls could be announced soon and the model code would come into place.

The polls, to be held on February 8, were announced on February 6.

After the letter, there has been no communication from the government in this regard.

The Delhi Police comes under the central government.