Lord Hanuman idol desecrated in Muzaffarnagar temple

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Aug 11 2020, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 23:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Unidentified people desecrated an idol of Lord Hanuman at a temple in this western Uttar Pradesh district, following which extra police force was deployed in the area, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the incident happened at a Shiv temple in Saidpura Kala village under Charthawal Police Station early morning. The temple also had an idol of lord Hanuman.

Station House Officer Sube Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified miscreants on the complaint of priest Pandit Balbir.

He said devotees began a protest after they saw the broken idol.

They relented after the police assured them that a new idol will be installed soon and the culprits in the desecration case arrested, the officer said.

As a precautionary measure, extra police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is fully under control, he said.

Muzaffarnagar
Uttar Pradesh

