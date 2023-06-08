Loud burst near Ludhiana court complex deemed 'accident'

Loud burst near Ludhiana court complex was 'accident'

A sanitary worker was hurt in his leg in the blast, police said

PTI
PTI, Ludhiana,
  • Jun 08 2023, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 17:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A loud blast near a court complex here on Thursday stoked people's imagination, until police probed the matter and dispelled the noise as an accident induced by garbage fire.

The blast happened outside the Sadar 'Malkhana' (a place to store items seized by police during investigation), said police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Civil Lines) Jasroop Kaur Bath told reporters that prima facie, the blast had been caused by a glass bottle heating up and bursting after a sanitary worker set garbage on fire.

The sanitary worker was hurt in his leg in the blast, police said.

The anti-sabotage teams of police reached the spot and collected some material from the garbage for investigation, the ACP said, adding there was no foul play suspected.

