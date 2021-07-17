Lovers get married at police station in UP's Bahraich

Two lovers who had reached a police station here to lodge a complaint against each other had their marriage solemnised there with rituals.

The incident took place at the Baundi police station and both belonged to Ranipurva village.

According to villagers, Shahid Ali was in love with a young woman of the village for the past one year.

Both are from the same community but the boy's family was not ready for their marriage and there were frequent disputes between both of them.

On Friday, the woman went to the police station to register a complaint against Shahid, who too reached there with his family members.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said, "On Friday, both sides came to the police station to lodge a complaint against each other. The SHO (Manoj Kumar Rai) had information that they were having a love affair for the past one year. With the help of the elders of the village, both sides were convinced to go for a mutual understanding."

Later, a Qazi was called at the police station and the “nikaah” was performed, he said.