Low-intensity blast outside DDC member's house in J&K

Low-intensity blast outside DDC member's house in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

No one was injured in the blast that occurred late on Thursday night

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 16 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 15:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A low-intensity blast occurred outside the house of a District Development Council member in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

No one was injured in the blast that occurred late on Thursday night, they said.

A mysterious blast occurred outside the house of DDC member Sohail Malik in Fazlabad village of Surankote tehsil. Malik's SUV, which was parked on the road, was damaged in the blast, the officials said.

Police and Army personnel rushed to the spot soon after the blast and an investigation into the incident is underway, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
DDC

