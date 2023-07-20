LS adjourned; govt assures discussion on Manipur

LS adjourned for the day; govt assures discussion on Manipur in both Houses

As soon as the House assembled at 2 pm, ministers laid papers amid the din.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 16:57 ist
Members in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid noisy protests by Opposition members over the situation in Manipur.

As soon as the House assembled at 2 pm, ministers laid papers amid the din. Opposition members were shouting slogans such as "Manipur, Manipur" and "Manipur is burning".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government has already made it clear that it was open to a discussion on Manipur in both Houses of Parliament.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition uproar over Manipur issue

He said that Deputy leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh has also given a similar assurance.

Joshi said that Home Minister Amit Shah would make a detailed reply once the discussion takes place, the time of which will be decided by the Speaker.

As Opposition members continued raising slogans, Kirit Solanki, who was chairing proceedings, adjourned Lok Sabha for the day.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
manipur violence
Lok Sabha
Rajnath Singh
India News
Pralhad Joshi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

 