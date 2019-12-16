Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane is India's next Army Chief

The Union Government on Monday announced the name of Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane as the next Chief of the Army Staff.

Lt Gen Naravane, currently the Vice Chief of the Army would take over from Gen Bipin Rawat who would retire on Dec 31. He would remain the Army Chief for the next two and half years.

In appointing Lt Gen Naravane, the government followed the seniority principle that was overlooked in the appointment of Gen Rawat.

The government, however, didn't announce the name of the much anticipated Chief of Defence Staff though Gen Rawat is widely speculated to be the first CDS.

Before becoming the Vice Chief on September 1, Lt Gen Naravane headed the Eastern Command in Kolkata.

Commissioned into the 7th Battalion, The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in Jun 1980, he brings with him an enormous amount of experience in serving in the most challenging areas.

In a distinguished military career spanning almost four decades, he has the distinction of serving key appointments in active counter-insurgency operations, both in the North East and Jammu and Kashmir.

He was also a part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during Operation Pawan besides serving as a Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.