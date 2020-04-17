Lt Guv e-inaugurates J&K's 1st coronavirus call centre

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday inaugurated the union territory's first COVID-19 response call centre in Srinagar, an official spokesperson said.
It also launched web and mobile applications which will help in real time integrated management of the coronavirus disease, he said.
The call centre and the web and mobile applications were e-inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, the spokesperson added.
Follow live updates on coronavirus
Deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis needed a central response.
"Our colleagues were working on a unique system. The Lt Governor has dedicated to Srinagar the first Covid response Call Centre," he said.
The applications will help in quarantine management system, COVID-19 symptom tracking, Geo-fencing, tracking of quarantined persons and health survey, Chaudhary added.
The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy
China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?
Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws
Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump
2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian
Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown
USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use
Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week