Lt Guv e-inaugurates J&K's 1st coronavirus call centre

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 17 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 21:55 ist
Drivers wearing protective suits stand outside an ambulance as they wait to transport the dead body of a 75-year-old COVID-19 patient, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Srinagar, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday inaugurated the union territory's first COVID-19 response call centre in Srinagar, an official spokesperson said.

It also launched web and mobile applications which will help in real time integrated management of the coronavirus disease, he said.

The call centre and the web and mobile applications were e-inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, the spokesperson added.

Deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis needed a central response.

"Our colleagues were working on a unique system. The Lt Governor has dedicated to Srinagar the first Covid response Call Centre," he said.

The applications will help in quarantine management system, COVID-19 symptom tracking, Geo-fencing, tracking of quarantined persons and health survey, Chaudhary added.

