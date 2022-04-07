Lucknow boy mauled to death by dogs, sister critical

A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs and his seven-year-old sister has been critically injured in the attack in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

The incident comes two days after a five-year-old girl was killed in a similar attack in Saharanpur district.

According to reports, the incident took place late on Wednesday and triggered anger among residents, who staged a protest till late Wednesday evening at the local police station and lodged a complaint against the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

According to reports, Mohd Raza and his sister Jannat were playing outside their house in Thakurganj area when a pack of nearly 8 to 10 dogs attacked them. The locals rushed to rescue the screaming children and shooed the dogs away with great difficulty.

Police said the residents took the injured children to KGMU Trauma Centre where the boy was pronounced dead.

The in-charge of the KGMU trauma centre, Sandeep Tiwari, said, "We tried our best but could not save the boy who succumbed due to excessive blood loss. His sister is in the ICU and her condition is critical."

The children's father, Mohammed Shabab said he was working in his shop when he got the information about the incident and rushed to KGMU. His wife is in Mumbai with their elder daughter.

Local residents said the stray dogs were a menace and they had attacked several people in the past too. The residents claimed that they had raised the issue with the Municipal Corporation but it was never taken up.

