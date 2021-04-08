Lucknow District and Sessions Court closed for 48 hours amid Covid surge

Lucknow District and Sessions Court closed for 48 hours

On April 5, samples of several court staffers were collected for testing

  Apr 08 2021
The District and Sessions Court here has been closed for 48 hours in the view of rising Covid-19 infections being reported in the city and among some court staffers.

District Judge, in a letter on Wednesday, issued directions for closure of the court and complete sanitisation of the campus for the next two days -- April 8 and 9.

As April 10 is second Saturday of the month and April 11 is a Sunday, the court will now open on April 12 i.e. Monday.

On April 5, samples of several court staffers were collected for testing. Two were found Covid positive in antigen tests, while reports of RT-PCR tests of others were awaited.

Meanwhile, the Central Bar Association requested the district judge not to pass adverse orders in any matters if a counsel is unable to turn up to argue the cases in the present scenario.

