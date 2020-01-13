Lucknow, Noida to have police commissioners

Reeling under the rising incidents of crimes, Uttar Pradesh would now have police commissioners at Lucknow and Noida to effectively deal with crimes and better policing.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it was the first step by his government towards police reforms in the state.

''The demand for effecting police reforms has been there for many decades but owing to lack of political will, previous regimes did not take any action,'' he said.

Police commissioners would be assisted by two joint police commissioners of IG rank besides nine superintendent of police (SP) rank officers.

Adityanath said that there would also be a woman SP under the police commissioners to ensure safety of women. ''The Nirbhaya fund will be used for women's safety under the system'' he added.

The state police have come under attack from different quarters, including the rights groups and activities, for allegedly using brutal tactics to deal with people protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state.

At least 21 protesters were killed in alleged police firing in different parts of the state. Many of those arrested also complained about the treatment received at police stations.