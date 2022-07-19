LU bans protests on campus ahead of NAAC visit

Lucknow University bans protests on campus ahead of NAAC visit

The order said students should not roam in groups and no one should be allowed to carry firearms

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 19 2022, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 10:16 ist
Credit: Official Website/www.lkouniv.ac.in/en

The Lucknow University (LU) administration has banned all protests, 'dharnas' and processions inside the university's premises.

Proctor Rakesh Dwivedi has issued a circular, saying that since district administration has imposed section 144, no gathering inside the university premises would be permitted.

The move has been initiated due to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team's likely visit to the main LU campus from July 21 to 23.

"Students will not roam in groups and no one will be allowed to carry firearms. No student will be allowed to invite any outsider inside the university premises and students should stay in their respective department/study room or library," said an order issued by the proctor.

The university official said, "As the inspection by NAAC team will be done from July 21 to 23 in the LU campus, only vehicles of those teachers and employees who are deployed to be present with NAAC team members (teachers and employees) and Dean of various faculties will be allowed entry in the campus."

Vehicle passes, for academic session 2022-2023, issued by registrar office for teachers, officers, employees, will remain suspended during this period, he added.

"All students should come to the university with their identity card or acknowledgment of their fee receipt and produce it on demand by LU authorities," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lucknow University
India News
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

My foreign city

My foreign city

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat

'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat

 