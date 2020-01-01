Ludhiana shivers at 0.3 degree C as cold wave continues

There was no let-up in bone-chilling cold wave sweeping Punjab and Haryana with Ludhiana being the coldest place in both the states.

Minimum temperatures fell several notches below normal in the region with Ludhiana, an industrial hub of Punjab, recording 0.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Among other places, Amritsar and Patiala braved chill at a low of 2.4 and 1.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees below normal.

Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their minimums at 0.8, 0.4, 0.6, 0.9, 1.2 and 3.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal braved chill at 2.4, 1, 0.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to six degrees below normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Sirsa and Bhiwani experienced cold wave conditions at 1, 1.6, 2.4 and 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum of 3.5 degree Celsius, two degrees below normal.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several places including Amritsar, Bathinda, Halwara, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Bhiwani, Sirsa and Hisar, causing reduced visibility.

The MeT department has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places in Punjab and Haryana on January 2 and 3.