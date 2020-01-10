Lunar Eclipse 2020:Where & when to watch chandra grahan

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will be visible tonight (January 10). This eclipse will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which means the moon will be slightly dim unlike in umbra when the moon is completely dark. The eclipse will last for around 4 hours, beginning at 10:37 pm on January 10 and will end around 2:42 am on January 11, across India.

You can watch the Earth shadowing the Moon from any place where there is a clear sky. Since it is a penumbral eclipse, it is difficult to see the shadowed part but the size of the moon will be comparatively larger.

Where can you see the penumbral lunar eclipse?

As per media reports, the penumbral lunar eclipse will not be visible in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other northern states of India due to clouds, cold weather rain and snowfall. However, people living in southern India will be able to view it better. The impact of the eclipse on Moon will be difficult to see with naked eyes.

Apart from India, the celestial event will be visible from parts of Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, and some north-eastern parts of North America, some eastern parts of South America.

Some facts about this lunar eclipse:

1. This lunar eclipse will be the first penumbral lunar eclipse of the year. The other penumbral lunar eclipses will be on June 5, July 5 and November 30.

2. The lunar eclipse happens on a full moon day and is also called a wolf moon.

3. Unlike a solar eclipse, you can see the lunar eclipse through naked eyes. All you need is a telescope for a clearer vision.

4. The first full moon in the Hindu calendar is called as Shakambhari Purnima and is the last day of eight days long Shakambhari Navratri, celebrating Goddess Shakambhari.