Luxury cruise flagged off by Modi gets stuck in Bihar

Luxury cruise flagged off by PM Modi gets stuck in Bihar due to 'shallow water'

The first trip of Ganga Vilas cruise had 32 tourists from Switzerland apart from other countrie

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Jan 16 2023, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 19:28 ist
People aboard the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony, in Varanasi, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Ganga Vilas cruise vessel was stuck in the river in Bihar's Chapra due to "shallow water" on Monday.

The Ganga Vilas cruise, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi on January 13, was to travel up to Assam's Dibrugarh covering 3,210 km in 51 days crossing 27 small and big rivers. Its route was Ghazipur (UP), Buxar, Chapra (Saran), Patna Munger, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur (Bihar), West Bengal, Dhaka (Bangladesh), Guwahati, and Dibrugarh with stops at 50 places.

When the cruise reached Chapra town in Saran district, it got stuck into the "shallow water". The operators of the cruise lowered the anchor in the middle of the river and made arrangements for small boats for the passengers to travel to the river banks to see historic remains of Chirand, declared a heritage site by Archaeological Survey of India.

The first trip of Ganga Vilas cruise had 32 tourists from Switzerland apart from other countries. Some domestic tourists are also travelling. The cruise vessel has 18 rooms, a 40-seater restaurant, gym, spa, open balcony, lecture hall, internet, television and many other entertainment facilities.

The cruise vessel is 62.5 metres long and 12.8 metres wide with a 40,000 litre fuel tank and 60,000 litre water storage capacity.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Ganga
India News

What's Brewing

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

How much money do winners at Australian Open get?

 