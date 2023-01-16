Luxury cruise flagged off by PM Modi gets stuck in Bihar's Chhapra due to 'shallow water'

The Ganga Vilas Cruise on Monday got stuck in Bihar's Chhapra due to 'shallow water' in the Ganga on the third day of its journey, according to ANI.
The luxury cruise was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.
More to follow...
