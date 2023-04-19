Train traffic disrupted as 2 goods trains derail in MP

Madhya Pradesh: 2 goods trains derail in Shahdol; rail traffic disrupted

The incident occurred near Singhpur station at around 6.50 am

PTI
PTI, Shahdol,
  • Apr 19 2023, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 11:01 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI Screengrab

Two goods trains derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday due to “signal overshoot", disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, an official from Bilaspur railway division said.

The official denied reports that the goods trains collided. The incident occurred near Singhpur station at around 6.50 am. “The derailment took place because of signal overshoot,” the official said without giving more details. This disrupted traffic on the Bilaspur-Katni railway route, he said.

Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway, according to sources.

