Madhya Pradesh: 200 booked for flouting rules during Janta Curfew

Cases were registered against 200 people in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for flouting social distancing rules while paying tribute to frontline staff during Janta curfew on Sunday, police said.

Videos of these raucous tributes, which took place in the city's Rajwada and Patnipura areas, showing people beating drums, dancing and clanging utensils had gone viral on social media.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"MG Road and Pardesipura police stations on Monday registered cases against 200 unidentified persons under IPC section 188 (disobeying the order duly promulgated by the government officer). Video footage is being checked to identify and nab the offenders," an official said.