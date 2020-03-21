Madhya Pradesh: 22 ex-MLAs, Scindia loyalists join BJP

Twenty-two former legislators of Madhya Pradesh, who walked out of the Congress along with Jyotiraditya Scindia and toppled Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government, on Saturday joined the BJP.

The 22 Congress rebels, including former ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government, were welcomed into the BJP by President Jagat Prakash Nadda in the presence of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan, and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya.

“With a vow for development and progress of Madhya Pradesh, 22 ex-legislators and my former colleagues from the Congress, who are a part of my family, met BJP President JP Nadda today, and joined the party," Scindia said in a tweet in Hindi. Scindia had left poltical circles across the country in a state of shock as he vaulted from the Congress camp to the BJP.

Scindia's change of party colours and the resignations of MLAs owing allegiance to him brought down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Outgoing chief minister Kamal Nath had hit out at Scindia calling him “power-hungry”.

Following the Karnataka model, BJP is expected to field the 22 MLAs from their respective constituencies in the assembly bypolls expected to be held later.

BJP is expected to stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh soon.