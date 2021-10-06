3 cops, SUV driver killed in road accident in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: 3 policemen, SUV driver killed in road accident in Morena

PTI
PTI, Gwalior,
  • Oct 06 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 16:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three policemen and their SUV driver were killed, while another cop was injured after their vehicle rammed into a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Banmore industrial area on Agra-Mumbai National Highway no. 3 at around 4 am when the four policemen, all from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, were going towards Gwalior, he said.

The private vehicle carrying four policemen, including a sub-inspector and three constables, rammed into a truck. Three policemen and their vehicle driver died on the spot, located about 40 km from Gwalior, Banmore police station in-charge Viresh Singh Kushwaha said.

Another injured constable was rushed to Gwalior and admitted to the Gajra Raja Medical College Trauma Centre for treatment, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

