Five BJP leaders on Tuesday took oath as cabinet ministers in the first expansion of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh.

The five, including a womanand two ex-MLAs, were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at a simple function in the Raj Bhawan amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the ceremony.

The state was without a cabinet since a month owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chouhan was sworn in CM on March 23.